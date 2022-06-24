RIP: Massimo Morante Of Goblin Dead At 70

Home News Alexandra Kozicki June 24th, 2022 - 10:46 PM

Punk rock guitarist Massimo Morante, the co-founder of the Italian progressive rock band Goblin, has died at age 70, according to Loudwire. The surviving members of the musician’s group confirmed his death in a statement but did not report his cause of death.

Goblin is best known for their work on the soundtrack to the horror film Suspiria, which was released in 1977. The band’s music has been described as “dark, atmospheric, and progressive.” Goblin was also known for their use of synthesizers and other electronic instruments.

Morante co-founded Goblin in 1972 with Claudio Simonetti, Maurizio Guarini, and Massimo Pupillo. The band released their debut album, Roller, in 1974. Goblin went on to release a number of other albums, including Suspiria, Tenebrae, and Profondo Rosso.

Morante was known for his unique style of playing the bass guitar. His death was announced by the band on their official Facebook page. Morante had possibly been suffering from health problems for some time.

The band’s music has been featured in a number of films, including Deep Red, Dawn of the Dead, and The Cabin in the Woods. Goblin has also been credited with influencing a number of other musicians, including Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, and Tool.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat