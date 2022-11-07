Tool’s Maynard James Keenan Honors ‘Huge Influence’ Low’s Mimi Parker

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2022 - 10:56 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Tool and Puscifer singer Maynard James Keenan went on instagram to write a sweet and sincere tribute to the late Mimi Parker of Low, who died this past weekend from a battle with ovarian cancer. In 1993 Parker and her husband Alan Sparhawk formed the indie rock band Low where band became a part of the slowcore movement.

On the Instagram post Keenan gave Parker and Low credit for being a big influence on his songwriting and encouraging fans to hear Low’s iconic music. Also Keenan mention how he regrets not sending a letter to the band when Paker passed away.

“The song I was listening to on loop yesterday was Congregation. My point I suppose is Do Not Wait. Life Is Too Short. Say the Words. Send the Letter. Make the Call. Also- Do yourself a favor and dig deep on the @lowtheband catalog. Things We Lost in the Fire is a good place to start. Alan, @puscifer will be dedicating Horizons and A Singularity to Mimi the next few days while we play our way through Canada. So sorry for your loss.” said Keenan