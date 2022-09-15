RIP: David Andersson Of Soilwork Dead At 47

Home News Skyy Rincon September 15th, 2022 - 1:39 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Soilwork guitarist David Andersson has passed away at the age of 47. His exact cause of death has not been revealed as of publishing time but surviving band members issued a statement about his passing, citing “alcohol and mental illness.”

The statement posted to Facebook yesterday morning reads, “We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the terrible news of David Andersson’s passing. He was one of a kind and a brilliant man in so many ways. He was our guitarist for more than 10 years and had a big impact on Soilwork’s musical journey forward. Sadly alcohol and mental illness took you away from us,” They continued, adding, “We will miss him dearly and will continue to carry the musical legacy that he was a part of. Our deepest condolences goes out to his family. Forever grateful for the time we spent with you and all the good laughs. Thank you Dr. Dave. See you on the other side.”

At the end of the statement, the band asked that everyone respect his family’s privacy during this time too allow them to mourn his loss. Andersson had also played with The Night Flight Orchestra alongside vocalist Björn Strid.

The band issued a separate statement in commemoration of Andersson, “Goodnight sweet doctor. We all hope you’ve finally found peace. We will miss you so much. You were one of a kind and a brilliant musician. Sadly alcohol and mental illness took you away from us. It hurts so much. Our deepest condolences goes out to David Andersson’s family on this difficult day. He’s music will live on forever. Thank you for all the unforgettable times together. See you on the other side.”

Andersson joined Soilwork in 2012, replacing founding member Peter Wichers. Back in August, the band released their twelfth studio album Övergivenheten, their first record release in three years.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado