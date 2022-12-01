mxdwn Music

Stevie Nicks Dedicates Haim’s “Hallelujah” as Tribute to Christine McVie

December 1st, 2022 - 12:08 PM

Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and singer Christine McVie‘s death has affected fans across the world. Following the saddening news, her longtime bandmate Stevie Nicks posted a tribute to her friend on Twitter:

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around me in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always know I would need these words one day.”

An image of the handwritten note above was posted note next to a photograph of the pair, along with the lyrics to Haim’s “Hallelujah”:

“I had a best friend but she has come to pass / One I wish I could see now / You always remind me that memories will last / These arms reach out / You were there to protect me like a shield / Long hair, running with me through the field / Everywhere, you’ve been with me all along / Why me? How’d I get this hallelujah?”

Nicks concluded the note with, “See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me.”

As per a Facebook statement posted by McVie’s family, the 79-year-old musician passed away “following a short illness.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado 

