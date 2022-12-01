Stevie Nicks Dedicates Haim’s “Hallelujah” as Tribute to Christine McVie

Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and singer Christine McVie‘s death has affected fans across the world. Following the saddening news, her longtime bandmate Stevie Nicks posted a tribute to her friend on Twitter:
December 1st, 2022
Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and singer Christine McVie‘s death has affected fans across the world. Following the saddening news, her longtime bandmate Stevie Nicks posted a tribute to her friend on Twitter:
“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around me in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always know I would need these words one day.”
An image of the handwritten note above was posted note next to a photograph of the pair, along with the lyrics to Haim’s “Hallelujah”:
“I had a best friend but she has come to pass / One I wish I could see now / You always remind me that memories will last / These arms reach out / You were there to protect me like a shield / Long hair, running with me through the field / Everywhere, you’ve been with me all along / Why me? How’d I get this hallelujah?”
Nicks concluded the note with, “See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me.”
As per a Facebook statement posted by McVie’s family, the 79-year-old musician passed away “following a short illness.”
