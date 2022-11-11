RIP: Nik Turner Of Hawkwind Dead At 82

Home News Federico Cardenas November 11th, 2022 - 11:26 PM

The legendary saxophonist and flautist Nik Turner, well known for his work with the English rock band Hawkwind, has passed away at the age of 82. According to Blabbermouth, the musician’s passing was announced to fans through his Facebook page.

The post, while it does not give any specifics about cause of death, describes his passing as peaceful and in his own home. The announcement also asks that people watch his Facebook account for any arrangements made relating to the artist.

The announcement reads: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening. He has moved onto the next phase of his Cosmic Journey, guided by the love of his family, friends and fans. Watch this space for his arrangements.”

Turner, who began playing the saxophone and flute at a young age, developed a very unique position in rock with his goal to “play free jazz in a rock band.” He was a founding member of the classic rock band Hawkwind, introduced as the band’s saxophonist in order to give some sense of weirdness and uniqueness to the band’s sound. Turner played with Hawkwind from 1969 to 1976, the band’s most renowned period, and again, during 1982 to 1984. He is also credited as a writer on many of the song’s biggest hits, including “Brainstorm” and “Master of the Universe.”

Outside of Hawkwind, Turner boasted an impressive discography of solo and collaborative work, beginning with his 1978 project Xitintoday, released under Nik Turner’s Sphynx. Througohut his career, he made guest appearances with such artists as Sting, Robert Calvert, Underground Zero and many others. In 2019, Turner released his latest solo-album, Final Frontier.