Phoebe Bridgers And Storefront Church Pay Tribute To Mimi Parker With Cover Of Low’s “Words”

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Phoebe Bridgers and Storefront church just released a new cover of “Words.” This cover is a tribute to Low’s Mimi Parker, who sadly passed away in November at the age of 55.

According to source, “Storefront Church is the project of Los Angeles-based artist Lukas Frank.” Frank gave a statement about the Low cover as well. This is what he had to say, “In the wake of Mimi’s passing, I’d like to dedicate this to her. Low’s music has been incredibly useful to me: it’s like an antidote to anxiety, with Mimi’s voice at the heart of it-relieving, cathartic, and honest.”

Bridgers and Frank created such an ethereal and holy sound for this song. The beginning of the song starts off with a piano being played and a male voice singing. We see pictures after pictures of what seems to be drawings of churches, angels and people.

The song continues like this for a little moment then comes the chorus. The chorus says, “And I can hear em’, And I can hear em'” as the song sings this song a video plays and it shows Jesus raising Lazareth from the dead. Everyone rejoices and celebrates, then the song continues back to the way it started, with pictures.

The song goes back to the chorus a second time however this video is different and shows Jesus walking on the water, once the chorus finishes it continues with pictures. Towards the end of the song the chorus is much louder and more energetic. The last clip is Jesus standing with his arms open in a prophetic way.

