RIP: Dallas Good Of The Sadies Dead At 48

February 18th, 2022

The Canadian musician Dallas Good has passed away at the age of 48. Good was most known for his role as guitarist and singer in the Country band The Sadies.

Stereogum reports that the CBC’s Chris Trowbridge has confirmed Good’s death with his management, stating that the musician died of natural causes. A statement from the band stated that the artist passed away as a result of an illness he had only discovered a week before, stating that “Forty eight years old, he died of natural causes while under doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week..”

The statement went on to celebrate all of the important roles that Good served to those around him, stating that the world has lost “A son, a brother, a husband, a friend, a bandmate, a leader, a force to be reckoned with, we have no words for the shock we are all feeling. We join the rest our music community and fans in grief.”

Dallas and his brother, Travis Good, formed The Sadies in 1994. They were likely inspired to make music based on coming from a family of musicians, with their father and uncle having formed their own band, the Good Brothers. The Sadies continued to actively perform and make music since their creation in the 90s. Recently, the group has been featured in Singer-Songwriter and frequent collaborator Kurt Vile’s documentary, bottle back.