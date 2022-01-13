RIP: Ronnie Spector Of The Ronettes Dead At 78

Home News Skyy Rincon January 13th, 2022 - 7:31 PM

According to Stereogum, Veronica Bennett, known professionally as Ronnie Spector, passed away on January 13, 2022 after battling cancer. She was best known as the lead vocalist of iconic ’60s girl band The Ronettes. The group also consisted of her older sister Estelle Bennett as well as their cousin Nedra Talley. The band explored multiple genres including R&B, pop, soul and doo-wop. They had only released one studio album which was their 1964 hit Presenting The Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica. Several classics define the trio including “Be My Baby” and “Baby, I Love You.”

Bennett began focusing on her solo career, releasing five studio albums including 1980’s Siren, 1987’s Unfinished Business, 2003’s Something’s Gonna Happen, 2006’s Last Of The Rock Stars as well as 2016’s English Heart. She had also included a version of the Beach Boys’ “Don’t Worry Baby” on her 1999 EP She Talks To Rainbows. Her musical talent was honored when she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007 along with The Ronettes. The singer served as an inspiration for the late Amy Winehouse; Bennett covered her iconic “Back to Black” as a tribute following her passing.

Last January, her ex-husband Phil Spector died in prison at the age of 81 after being convicted in 2009 for second-degree murder of Lana Clarkson.