New Posthumous Coolio Song “Do You Want It” Released Featuring Katija

Home News Federico Cardenas October 28th, 2022 - 8:06 PM

The estate of the late Los Angeles based rapper Coolio has released a posthumous song from the rapper, entitled “Do You Want It.” The song, released one month after the musician’s tragic death on the 28th of September, features the Australian-German singer and rapper Katija.

The track acts as a powerful reminder of the legendary rapper’s ability to create fun and catchy tracks, with the song’s chorus using the rapper’s raspy and energetic voice to ask, “Do you want it in the bathroom? Do you want it in the living room? Do you want it in the bedroom… I’m a give it to ya.” Produced by KB, the song’s beat offers a simple groovy drum beat placed alongside a catchy saxophone riff most prominent in the chorus. The song’s title and chorus were likely inspired by the legendary fellow LA legend Tupac Shakur’s 1996 track, “How Do U Want It,” released as part of Tupac’s fourth and last studio album, All Eyez on Me.

Speaking on the creation of the new track, Consequence of Sound quotes Katija explaining that “Coolio was in another session with KB working on one of the few songs they had started together and he decided “Do You Want It” needed a female feature artist. As we had already started to develop a relationship, I came by the studio, sat in on the session and then began to put pen to paper and write the female version of his verses as my reply. Before I knew it, I was in the recording booth with Coolio mentoring me on how to execute the lyrics on his track.”

The Australian musician goes on to clarify that the release date of the new track was determined before Coolio’s death, but notes the coincidence of the song’s release date: “We set the October release date in July. The peculiar thing about this date is that it falls exactly one month to the day of his passing and we felt we needed to honor what was already set in motion and follow through with the release date as planned, even though the circumstances had changed, it is what Coolio would have wanted.”

Watch the lyric video for “Do You Want It” via YouTube below.

It has previously been reported that Coolio recorded music and dialog for the animated comedy series Futurama just weeks prior to his passing.