RIP: Jerry Lee Lewis Dead At 87

Home News Gracie Chunes October 28th, 2022 - 12:38 PM

On Friday, October 28, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis passed away at the age of 87.

The great icon of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, made an unforgettable marriage of blues, gospel, country, honky-tonk and raw, pounding stage performances. Lewis was there at the beginning, with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly, and watched them fade away one by one till it was him alone to bear witness, and sing of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll.

He suffered through the last years of his life from various illnesses and injuries that physicians have often said, should have taken him decades ago. He had abused his body so thoroughly as a young man he was given little chance of lasting through middle age, let alone old age.

“He is ready to leave,” his wife Judith said, just before his death. Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi. He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid.

Lewis is survived by his wife, Judith Coghlan Lewis, his children Jerry Lee Lewis III, Ronnie Lewis, Pheobe Lewis and Lori Lancaster, sister Linda Gail Lewis, cousin Jimmy Swaggart and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmo and Mamie Lewis, sons Steve Allen Lewis and Jerry Lee Lewis Jr., his siblings Elmo Lewis Jr. and Frankie Jean Lewis and his cousin Mickey Gilley.

Services and more information will be announced in the following days. In lieu of flowers, the Lewis family requests donations be made in Jerry Lee Lewis’ honor to the Arthritis Foundation or MusiCares, the non-profit foundation of the GRAMMYs / National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.