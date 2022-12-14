First Aid Kit Shares Sweet Video Cover Of “Songbird” In Tribute To Christine McVie

Home News Roy Lott December 14th, 2022 - 9:14 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

First Aid Kit released a beautiful rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird” in honor of the late Christine McVie. The duo shared a video of them performing the song with just an acoustic guitar and vocals. Check it out below.

McVie tragically passed away on November 30 after dealing with a short illness while in the hospital. She was 79. Many musicians have shown their love and support in honor of Mcvie. Stevie Nicks shared a handwritten statement on social media, dedicating the song “Hallelujah” by HAIM to her. “See you on the other side, my love,” she added. “Don’t forget me.” Mick Fleetwood also released a statement, saying that a “part of my heart has flown away today.” Lindsey Buckingham also wrote, “Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister.” “For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her.” Her legacy will continue to live on in music.

First Aid Kit recently released their latest album Palomino last month and will be hitting the road next year to support the LP. The North American leg kicks off at New York’ Radio City Music Hall on July 18. Hurray For The Riff Raff will open for the east coast leg of the tour with The Weather Station opening for the West Coast portion. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

