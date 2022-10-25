Happy Mondays Announce First North American Tour Dates In Over A Decade

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 25th, 2022 - 8:11 PM

Happy Mondays will return to North America for the first time in fourteen years next year, where they will perform their most commercially-successful album, “Pills N Thrills and Bellyaches,” in its entirety for the first time since their tour in Australia and New Zealand back in 2019. This album, originally released in November 1990, “peaked at number four on the UK album charts and went on to achieve Platinum certification. NME also ranked the album 82nd on its list of The 100 Greatest British Albums Ever, as well as 413th on its list of The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time” (NME).

Brooklyn Vegan referred to the album as “a party record that feels like it was also a party to make, Happy Mondays’ Pills n’ Thrills n’ Bellyaches came out at the height of Madchester mania, with finger-on-the-pulse production from Paul Oakenfold and Steve Osbourne that doesn’t attempt to turn them into an acid house act but does up the bongos and rhythm section. Shaun Ryder, who Factory Records head Tony Wilson often compared to WB Yeats, is at the top of his witty, brilliant, filthy (and even poignant) game on tracks like “Kinky Afro,” “Grandbags Funeral,” baggy anthem “Loose Fit” and “Bob’s Yr Uncle.” The album also has its hit cover of John Kongos’ “Step On.” Maybe you had to be there, but PT&B is so good, it can make you wish you were.”

As stated before, these upcoming performances will comprise Happy Mondays’ first shows on the North American continent since 2009, in which the band toured throughout the U.S. and Canada in tandem with the band The Psychedelic Furs. “The shows will also mark Happy Mondays’ first shows outside of the UK since the passing of founding bassist Paul Ryder, who passed away in July” (NME).

The Happy Mondays will be performing in March 2023 for two nights only, with one performance in LA on March 25th at Terminal 5 and another on March 28th at The Belasco in NYC. Paul Oakenfold, who co-produced the album, will be the DJ for the night in LA, with the special guest for the NYC performance still unannounced.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 28, at 10 am local time. Purchase New York tickets here and LA tickets here.

03/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Terminal 5

03/28 – New York, NY @ The Belasco

