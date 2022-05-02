RIP: The Locust and Dead Cross’ Drummer Gabe Serbian Dead at 44

Home News Noah Janowski May 2nd, 2022 - 4:53 PM

Gabe Serbian, the longtime drummer for punk bands The Locust and Dead Cross, died on Sunday, according to a statement from The Locust’s official Instagram page. Serbian was 44 and his 45th birthday would have been on Tuesday.

The band’ statement read: “It’s with heavy hearts that we have to share the passing of Gabe Serbian on April 30th, 2022. This world will miss Gabe as a friend, family member, musician, and artist. He will continue to live on in so many ways and through everyone he has connected with during his time with us. May 1st is his birthday, and we hope that you can find a way to celebrate his life. During this difficult time we ask that you give Gabe’s family privacy.”

The Locust emerged out of San Diego in 1994, in which they gained notoriety for their high-tempo sound. They were also known for their songs to frequently be under a minute long. The group’s early lineup consisted of founding members Justin Pearson and guitarist Dylan Scharf, who enlisted guitarist Bobby Bray, drummer Dave Astor, and keyboardist Dave Warshaw to complete the band.

After the band went through multiple lineup changes, Serbian joined the band along with keyboardist Joey Karam in 1998, replacing Astor and Warshaw, respectively. That year, The Locust’s self-titled debut album was released, followed by the 2003 album Plague Soundscapes, and their final 2007 album, New Erections.

He also played in the band, Dead Cross, who released their only self-titled album in 2017. Other bands Serbian played in include Cattle Decapitation, Holy Molar, Le Butcherettes, Rats Eyes, Wet Lungs, and Zu, Other work from Serbian includes writing and recording songs for the 2014 drama film Incompresa (Misunderstood).

Pearson posted a GoFundMe to donate to Serbian’s family. He is survived by his wife and two children.