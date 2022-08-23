RIP: Jerry Allison Drummer For Buddy Holly Dead At 82

Home News Skyy Rincon August 23rd, 2022 - 1:31 PM

According to Pitchfork, drummer and collaborator of Buddy Holly and The Crickets, Jerry “JI” Allison has passed away at the age of 82. The cause or date of death has not been released at this time.

“JI was a musician ahead of his time, and undoubtedly his energy, ideas and exceptional skill contributed to both The Crickets, and rock n’ roll itself, becoming such a success. Buddy is often heralded as the original singer-songwriter, but JI, too, wrote and inspired so many of the songs that would go on to be eternal classics,” A statement posted to the official Buddy Holly’s Facebook page reads, “There’s more to be said and posted here in the coming days. For today, we think about his family and friends and wish JI to rest in peace.”

Allison became friends with Holly as a teenager in middle school. Allison and Holly had many things in common including growing up in the small towns of Plainview and Lubbock in Texas as well as sharing many of the same musical influences and aspirations. The musicians originally played as a duo before Joe B. Mauldin joined on the bass as part of The Crickets. Allison served as co-writer on many influential songs including “Peggy Sue” which was written using the name of his then-girlfriend and future wife and “That’ll Be The Day.” He also claimed to have contributed to “Not Fade Away” alleging that their producer Norman Petty left his name off the songwriting credits.

He continued to contribute to many musical endeavors including Johnny Rivers’ L.A. Reggae (1972), J.J. Cale’s Troubadour (1976) and Waylon Jennings’ This Time (1974). Allison was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2012 as a member of the The Crickets.