RIP: Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac Dead at 79

November 30th, 2022

Former Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and vocalist Christine McVie has passed away at the age of 79. Joining the iconic British group in 1970, she stayed with them for nearly three decades. During this time, she contributed to 13 studio albums including Rumors, which many hail as one of the greatest records of all time. McVine’s time with the band is considered their golden era and the part she played a huge part in securing Fleetwood Mac’s spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The following statement was posted on Christine McVie’s Facebook page:

On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.

Fleetwood Mac also posted a statement regarding McVie’s passing:

There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.

McVie has vocal and writing credits on some of Fleetwood Mac’s greatest hits, including “Remember Me,” “Why,” “Heroes Are Hard to Find,” “Warm Ways,” “Over My Head,” “Say You Love Me,” “World Turning,” “Sugar Daddy,” “Don’t Stop,” “Songbird,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Oh Daddy,” “Think About Me,” “Brown Eyes,” “Love In Store,” “Hold Me,” “Everywhere” and “Little Lies,” among others. After leaving the band in the early 90s, she continued to perform with the band members at reunions and solo collaborations. An essential part of the Fleetwood Mac family till the very end, McVie will be missed by fans across the world. (BrooklynVegan)

