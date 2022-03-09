RIP: David “Ziggy” Sigmund Of Econoline Crush Has Died

Home News Federico Cardenas March 9th, 2022 - 10:10 PM

The guitarist David “Ziggy” Sigmund of Canadian rock band Econoline Crush has passed away. The cause of Sigmund’s death, as well as Sigmund’s age at the time of his death, have not yet been made public.

It was fellow Econoline Crush member Trevor Hurst who delivered the news of Ziggy’s passing to the world through social media. Loudwire quotes Hurst as stating that “David ‘Ziggy’ Sigmund, my friend, partner, my brother in arms has crossed over. His sudden passing has taken all of us by surprise,” going on to describe the guitarist as a “brilliant musician, creative genius, entertaining conversationalist and the best hang. My life is forever changed. I want to thank everyone for the kind messages of support during this difficult time.”

Sigmund’s journey with Econoline Crush began in 1997, when he joined the band as they were making and releasing their classic album The Devil You Know, a project which ended up going platinum as the group released many hit singles that reached far outside of Canada. After working on the band’s 2001 album Brand New History, Ziggy decided to leave the band in 2002. This was not the end of his journey with Econoline Crush, as he ended up rejoining the rock band in 2010, remaining with them until his passing in 2022. Throughout this period, the band was relatively inactive in terms of music releases, with their largest release being their 2011 EP, The People Have Spoken.

On top of his work with the Econoline Crush, Sigmund also played in Godfathers of Love, Slow and other bands.