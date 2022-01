Home News Anaya Bufkin January 21st, 2022 - 12:38 PM

World-famous singer and actor Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74 on January 21. Best known for his rock opera hit, “Bat Out ofHell”, and his acting performance in the classic 1975 film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the singer and actor’s agent confirmed his death to CNN without any details about the cause of his death.