RIP: Alan White of YES Dead at 72

Alan White of the group YES has sadly passed away at the age of 72 due to an illness and died at home. Prior to this, White had been excited to tour with YES around the UK to celebrate its 50th anniversary following its career-starting Close to the Edge album in 1972.

The rest of YES is set to dedicate their 50th-anniversary tour to White’s memory.

Blabbermouth notes, “Alan was considered to be one of the greatest rock drummers of all time and joined YES in 1972 for the “Close To The Edge” tour. He had previously worked with John Lennon’s PLASTIC ONO band after a call, in 1969, to play at the Toronto Rock Festival. Alan continued working with Lennon including on the “Imagine” album and with George Harrison on “All Things Must Pass”. He also worked with several other musicians, over the years, including Ginger Baker’s AIR FORCE, Joe Cocker, Gary Wright, Doris Troy and Billy Preston, to name but a few. Alan White was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of YES in 2017.”