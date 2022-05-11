RIP: The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41

Home News Megan Mandatta May 11th, 2022 - 7:55 PM

Trevor Strnad, the vocalist, and leader of the Black Dahlia were confirmed dead on May 11 at the age of 41. Strnad was responsible for the creation of the metal band with their first demo album released in 2001 with the title What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him,” read the statement regarding the incident. “A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.”

This incident is undoubtedly a tragedy as Strnad is credited as the founder of the group and led The Black Dahlia Murder to release a new album every other year since their debut in 2001.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva