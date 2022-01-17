RIP: Rachel Nagy of The Detroit Cobras Dead at 37

Home News Audrey Herold January 17th, 2022 - 5:42 PM

The Detroit Cobras were a garage rock band from Detroit, Michigan. They formed back in 1994. They were known for songs like “Cha Cha Twist,” “Hot Dog,” “Shout Bama Lama” and “As Long as I Have You.”

Sadly, the lead singer of the band, Rachel Nagy, has died. Over a post on the band’s official Facebook page, band member, Greg Cartwright spoke about how important she was, and how she was such a great inspiration for others.

Cartwright goes on to say,

“With the Detroit Cobras Rachel Nagy carried the torch of Rock, Soul and R&B to fans all over the world. More than just a performer, she embodied the spirit of the music itself and vaulted it to new heights with her own deeply affecting vocal power.”

The singer was originally recruited for the band back in 1994 by the band’s guitarist, Mary Ramirez. In 1998, they released their debut album, Mink, Rat Or Rabbit. By 2001, after the release of Life, Love And Leaving, they became a vital part of the garage rock scene along with bands like the White Stripes. Then, in 2004 and 2007, they release two more albums, Baby and Tied & True. In 2016, the band’s first two albums were reissued by Third Man Records. The Detroit Cobras have made quite a name for themselves over the years in the rock industry.

On an Instagram post, the band’s label wrote this on Nagy,

“We will truly miss the sound of her room-filling laughter, her no bullshit honesty, and her true friendship. Rest in power.”