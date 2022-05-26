RIP: Andy Fletcher Of Depeche Mode Dead At 60

Home News Skyy Rincon May 26th, 2022 - 2:20 PM

According to Consequence, Andy Fletcher of English electronic music group Depeche Mode has passed away at the age of 60. The band released a statement via social media confirming and mourning the dead of their bandmember.

“Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint,” the statement reads, “Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”



Fletcher was one of the band’s founding members and provided his musical talent on the keyboards. His cause of death has not yet been released to the public.

Following the group’s formation in 1980, Depeche Mode released their debut album Speak & Spell in 1981. They continued to release a new album annually until 1985 when they released a greatest hits record entitled The Singles 81-85 and a compilation album titled Catching Up With Depeche Mode.

After more than a dozen studio albums, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in the class of 2020 alongside Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, Doobie Brothers, Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex and more. The induction ceremony was unfortunately replaced with a virtual event due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore released his newest solo EP The Third Chimpanzee on January 2021. He shared a new single entitled “Mandrill” to celebrate the announcement of the record’s release.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela