Man Accused Of Migos’ Takeoff Murder Denies Shooting

On November 1, the acclaimed rapper and Migos member Takeoff was tragically shot and killed at a bowling alley at the age of 28. The musician’s funeral was held ten days later on November 11. One month after the shooting took place, a man named Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested under suspicion of allegedly murdering the musician.

According to NME, Clark has responded to the allegations by pleading his innocence during a short appearance in court on December 5, claiming that he did not commit the murder. After the hearing, Clark’s attorney, Letitia Quinones spoke to the press to explain that Clark was feeling “nervous and he’s concerned… he’s being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of, so how would anyone do in that type of circumstance?” Clark is being charged with murder and held on $2 million bail.

Some have speculated that Clark, who works as a DJ, may have had some personal connection with the late rapper. When asked whether the two were connected in any way, Quinones stated that “We really don’t want to go into the facts at this point.”

The attorney goes on to describe Takeoff’s death as a “tragedy and it’s happening well too often in our communities,” and says that “There is a lot of investigation that needs to be done. … So, we just ask that everyone keep an open mind and let the system do its part and let the Constitution do its part and that is, right now he’s innocent until he’s proven guilty”

According to Billboard, prosecutors have declined to comment on the case.

Police also arrested a man named Cameron Joshua for an alleged connection with the shooting, but believe that it was Clark, not Joshua, who shot Takeoff. A statement from Houston Police Sgt. Michael Burrow explained that Clark was identified through a mixture physical evidence, shooting reconstruction, ballistic evidence and online video footage. Takeoff is described as an “innocent bystander” in an argument leading to his death.