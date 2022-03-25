RIP: Taylor Hawkins Of Foo Fighters Dead At 50

Home News Skyy Rincon March 25th, 2022 - 8:24 PM

Taylor Hawkins of American rock band Foo Fighters has died at the age of 50. The group released a statement regarding their bandmate’s untimely death.

The statement issued by the band reads: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

This is an ongoing breaking news story and will be updated with more information to come.

The band was scheduled to headline the first day of the Estéreo Picnic Festival in Bogotá, Colombia but have since canceled their appearance. The festival has posted a response via Twitter.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz