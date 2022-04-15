RIP: Dance Gavin Dance Bassist Tim Feerick Has Died

Home News Lauren Floyd April 15th, 2022 - 5:11 AM

Tim Feerick, long-time bass player for Dance Gavin Dance passed away Wednesday, April 16, confirmed per a statement from the band via Twitter. Joining in 2009, Feerick maintained membership with the band for a decade, according to Loudwire. Along with the post-hardcore band’s latest album Afterburner, he contributed to Artificial Selection (2018), Mothership (2016), Instant Gratification (2015) and Acceptance Speech (2013).

Dance Gavin Dance said on Thursday (April 14), “We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night. We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim’s family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.”

As they mourn their loss, the band have not further commented on his cause of death nor his age at the time of death. Updates on their upcoming U.S. tour along with their Swanfest festival plans will be announced in the coming future.