RIP: Julee Cruise, Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet Singer Dead at 65

Mohammad Halim June 10th, 2022 - 2:02 PM

America’s singer and songwriter sensation Julee Cruise, has unfortunately passed away yesterday, June 9. The artist has worked with composer Alex Badalamenti and film director David Lynch, according to Consequence Sound, to produce the sound tracks behind the famous movies Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet. The singer has also produced a number of albums, such as Floating Into The Night, The Voice of Love, The Art of Being s Girl, and her last album My Secret Life.

In The B-52’s group post in Facebook, Cruise’s husband, Edward Grinnan, revealed Cruise’s passing, ““For those of you who go back I thought you might want to know that I said goodbye to my wife, Julee Cruise, today. She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace. Having had such a varied music career she often said that the time she spent as a B filling in for Cindy while she was having a family was the happiest time of her performing life. She will be forever grateful to them”.

Since the announcement, the post has over 400 likes in just under 24 hours, “When she first stepped up to the mic with Fred and Kate she said it was like joining the Beatles. She will love them always and never forget their travels together around the world. I played her Roam during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest In Peace, my love, and love to you all.”

