RIP: The Saints’ Chris Bailey Dead At 65

The leader of the Australian band the Saints, Chris Bailey, has died at 65. The news was revealed in a social media statement that noted he died on April 9.

“It is with great pain in our hearts that we have to inform you about the passing of Chris Bailey, singer and songwriter of The Saints, on April the 9th 2022,” the statement said.

Bailey emigrated to Brisbane, Australia after living in Belfast until he was seven-years-old. He formed the group in the 1970s alongside Ed Kuepper and Ivor Hay. The Saints’ first album release came in 1977 with (I’m) Stranded, followed by 1978’s Prehistoric Sounds and Eternally Yours.

In all, the band released 14 total studio albums.

“I’ve managed to keep my head above water and indulge in my obsessions, of which making records is one,” Bailey said in a 2013 interview. “Not that I’m content with life, because I certainly am not, but I am happy with the way things have panned out. I know people who are more successful than I who feel trapped in pop stardom. There’s a lot to say for being a rat bag on the outskirts of show business because show business has always sucked and always will.”

Later in the 1980s and 1990s, Bailey released several solo albums, including What We Did on Our Holidays, Savage Entertainment and Bone Box.

Kuepper, who left the band in 1978, took to social media to pay his respects to his former bandmate.

very sad to confirm the news about Chris Bailey dying on the weekend. Chris and I met when we were about 14 during detention at Oxley High School and became close friends which later developed into what I always thought was an extremely strong artistic partnership, 1/2 pic.twitter.com/hQVKKHYgzT — Ed Kuepper (@EdKuepper) April 10, 2022

The details of Bailey’s death are still unknown.