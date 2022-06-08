RIP: Jim Seals of Seals and Crofts Dead at 80

Home News Karan Singh June 8th, 2022 - 10:53 AM

Jim Seals, one half of the soft-rock duo Seals and Crofts, has passed away at the age of 80, according to CNN.

Close relative Brady Seals shared the news on Instagram. He wrote the following:

“I just learned that James ‘Jimmy’ Seals has passed. My heart just breaks for his wife Ruby and their children. Please keep them in your prayers. What an incredible legacy he leaves behind.”

Along with creative partner Darrell “Dash” Crofts, Seals became a staple of the 1970s music scene with songs such as “Summer Breeze,” “Diamond Girl” and “Get Closer.” The duo met during their teenage years in Texas, which is also where they’re both from, and began collaborating musically in the late 1960s. After splitting in 1980, they got back together briefly in 1991 and again in 2004 — the latter was to record their final album, Traces.

Seals’ contemporary, John Ford Coley, paid a tribute on social media. He posted the following on Facebook:

Steve Miller of the Steve Miller Band also tweeted the following: