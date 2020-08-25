Two Minutes to Late Night Gives Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing in the Name Of” a Thrash Metal Makeover Featuring Members of Jesus Piece, Fever 333, Creeping Death, Miss Eaves and More

Home News Aaron Grech August 25th, 2020 - 11:39 AM

Two Minutes to Late Night are back with another all-star cast to take on hard hitting covers, and have taken on Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing In The Name” from their iconic 1992 self-titled debut album. The program enlisted the help of guitarists Trey Pemberton of Creeping Death, Stephen Harrison of Fever 3333 and Izzy Bolivar of Seal, drummer Chris Enriquez of Spotlights, bassist Rah Davis of Fucked and Bound and vocalists Aaron Heard of Jesus Piece and Miss Eaves.

This take on “Killing In The Name” is added with some thrash flair, with harsher breakdowns, the use of aggressively screamed vocals and rapidfire tempos during the iconic chorus. Heard and Miss Eaves both give the song a hectic dimension that perfectly capture the song’s chaotic energy. Miss Eaves also adds some new lyrics to discuss contemporary American issues, while the cast of musicians are entirely composed of non-white performers.

This cover comes during the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, which has been reinvigorated once again following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. “Frick you, I won’t do what you tell me! We made a thrash metal cover of Rage Against the Machine and based on the subject matter of the song we wanted to feature only non-white performers. Defund the police,” the description for the YouTube cover of this performance states.

This cover follows previous covers of Type O Negative, The Replacements, The Misfits, Rush, Faith No More, Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Ozzy Osbourne, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig. The program hosted a Bandcamp fundraiser at the beginning of the month and also maintains a Patreon to help support artists.