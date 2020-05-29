Two Minutes to Late Night, Members of War on Women and High On Fire Play Van Halen Covers Set Featuring “Panama,” “Jamie’s Cryin'” and More as PanaMama for Slay at Home Live Stream

Home News Ariel King May 29th, 2020 - 5:49 PM

Metal parody show Two Minutes to Late Night featured members of War on Women and High on Fire performing covers of Van Halen songs for the Slay at Home live stream. The group went by the name “PanaMama” for their set, which included War on Women’s frontwoman Shawna Potter and High on Fire drummer, Des Kensel.

The performance included covers of Van Halen’s “Aint’ Talkin’ Bout Love,” “On Fire,” “Jamie’s Cryin’” and “Panama.” Beginning with Van Halen’s iconic guitar, “PanaMama” stayed close to the originals as Potter mimicked Van Halen, her voice hitting hard with each note. Gwarsenio Hall wore his regular corpse-like face paint, changing from his typical suit into a pair of red overalls.

The camera pans between each member of the PanaMama Van Halen Cover Band, their instruments in synch so it sounds as if they are all performing together, despite Potter being in a studio as the rest are in various rooms around their houses. Hall continuously jumps up and down his couch, moving around his living room with the shots showing him side-by-side one another.

Today’s performers for Slay at Home included TesseracT, Gavin Rossdale of Bush, Spirit Adrift, Silvertomb, Spotlights, Spylocopa, a guest appearance from Orange Is The New Black’s Jessica Pimentel and many more. Slay at Home’s livestreams take place on May 29 and 30, and includes commissioned music from artists being debuted on the streams. All proceeds from Slay at Home’s event go towards MusiCares and Global Giving. Tomorrow’s performances will include The Black Dahlia Murder, Intronaut, GWAR and more.

Two Minutes to Late Night have previously done covers of Guns N’ Roses’ “Rocket Queen,” White Zombie’s “Super-Charger to Heaven,” AC/DC’s “Riff Raff” with members of Cave In, Converge and Carcass, Danzig’s “Snakes of Christ,” Boston’s “Foreplay/Long Time,” a cover of “Crazy Train” with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky and Liam Wilson, Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ in the Years,” Prince’s “Purple Rain” and “Weird” Al’s “Dare To Be Stupid.”

Set list:

1. Aint’ Talkin’ Bout Love

2. On Fire

3. Jamie’s Cryin’

4. Panama

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat