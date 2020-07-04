Members of Mrs. Piss, Cave In and Holy Tyrant Join Two Minutes to Late Night for Cover of Soundgarden’s “Fourth of July”

Home News Paige Willis July 4th, 2020 - 12:45 PM

Independence day in 2020 is a very different July 4 than others of this holiday’s past. During 2020, we have not only experienced a global pandemic, but also an uprising of the Black Lives Matter movement demanding to fix the justice system in America.

Two Minutes To Late Night has been doing a cover series featuring various artists, and they decided to release a cover of Soundgarden’s “4th Of July.” In the video you can see Stephen Brodsky from Cave In on guitar and vocals, Jordan “Gwarsenio Hall” Olds from Two Minutes To Late Night also on guitar and vocals, Rah Davis from Fucked And Bound and Holy Tyrant on Bass, Jess Gowrie Chelsea Wolfe, Mrs. Piss and Horseneck on drums.

The stream of ongoing covers has been to promote artists in the music industry right now because so many of them are being financially impacted by the pandemic. Two Minutes To Late Night has set up a page on Patreon for fans, or anyone, to donate to artists who are struggling. Two Minutes To Late Night also released some of their covers to Bandcamp on Friday July 3 a part of Bandcamps no fee day.

About why they chose to do a cover of this particular song Two Minutes To Late Night comments, “Seriously, The Fourth of July is a flawed holiday. To quote public affairs professor Peniel Joseph, America is ‘a country that continues to dishonor the sacrifices made by African American soldiers and ordinary citizens who bled for democracy in international conflicts and on domestic home fronts that denied them citizenship and dignity.’ This is not a day for celebration as long as the police keep murdering black people without facing justice. Luckily, this song is about an acid trip.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat