Halestorm Give The Who’s “Long Live Rock” a Ripping Cover for Rock Doc Long Live Rock … Celebrate the Chaos

Rock band Halestorm has just released a new cover of The Who’s classic “Long Live Rock.” The song was originally record for a documentary also titled Long Live Rock… Celebrate the Chaos which is set to debut March 12.

Long Live Rock…Celebrate the Chaos takes a trip back during pre-COVID times of festivals and takes a deep look into the culture of rock music and how the culture is often misinterpreted by the media. The documentary, directed by Jonathan McHugh, includes music from the likes of Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slipknot, Korn, Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch and many more.

Halestorm’s vocalist Lzzy Hale’s cover of the song was featured in the documentary. Hale shared her experience in a statement saying, “It was such an amazing experience to record the iconic song, ‘Long Live Rock,’ by one of the greatest rock bands of all time The Who. We are so proud and excited that this film is getting the global release it deserves that will help spread the word of this hard rock genre that we care so much about! Rock Will Never Die!!”

Take a listen to Halestorm’s cover below.

“Long Live Rock” by The Who was written by Pete Townshend in 1971, recorded in 1972 and released in September 1974. The tune starts with a guitar and drum beat intro before the vocals smoothly roll in.

Halestorm’s version of the classic tune is more aggressive than the original. The cover cuts right to the chase and goes straight into Hale’s vocals. The vocals and instruments are much more amplified on the cover and it sounds more modern.

Prior to the release of the cover, Lzzy Hale had been featured on alternative rock group Evanescence’s latest song, “Use My Voice.” Her vocals along with other female vocalists like Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless), Sharon den Adel (Within Temptation), Deena Jakoub (Veridia) Lindsey Stirling and Lori Le Bulloch and Carrie South, who are the band’s vocalist, Amy Lee’s sisters.

Hale also released a cover to The Beatles’ classic track “Come Together” last year. The cover featured Slash, Mike Garson, Linda Perry and a number of other names.