Former Kvelertak Vocalist Erlend Hjelvik Shares Epic New Track “Glory Of Hel” featuring Sleep’s Matt Pike

Norwegian Vocalist Erlend Hjelvik, formerly of Stavanger based heavy metal band Kvelertak released a new track entitled “Glory Of Hel” which features Matt Pike from High On Fire and Sleep. The track and accompanying video were released on November 6, and it comes from Hjelvik’s new album Welcome To Hel which will be released on November 20.

“Glory Of Hel” opens with a guitar riff and then the rest of the band joins in along with the lyrics. After the first chorus of the song a guitar solo from Pike is played. Two verses, two pre choruses and two choruses make up the lyrics while several different musical sections of the song can be heard.

The accompanying video for “Glory Of Hel” is a two dimensional animated video. It opens with a canoe on fire in a body of water being held up by a green ogre type creature while a large wolf and several tiny men stand in the background. An owl is then killed by having it’s neck cut by a sword. A man with long black hair and a long black beard holding a sword is shown while the boat goes under water with the flames still intact even though the boat is underwater. Several creatures are featured in the video such as a giant serpent, a large black wolf, undead soldiers, walking skeletons and several birds. All of the creatures are things one might find in “Hel.”

Hjelvik left his band Kvelertak in 2018. They played their first show with the new lead singer Ivar Nikolaisen formerly of Silver And The Good and The Bad And The Zugly on July 20 2018.