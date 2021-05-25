Primavera Sound Barcelona Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Gorillaz, Massive Attack and Lorde

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 25th, 2021 - 9:32 AM

Primavera Sound Barcelona has announced their lineup for June 2-12, 2022. Some of the headliners that will be playing at the Parc del Fòrum both weekends are Massive Attack, Tame Impala, The Strokes, Gorillaz and Tyler, The Creator. The single-weekend main stage headliners include Pavement, Beck, The National, Jorja Smith, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Dua Lipa, Interpol, Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Several of those artists will also be playing between the two weekends at the Primavera A La Ciutat part of the festival at Barcelona’s indoor venues, including Beck, Interpol, Jorja Smith and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as Jamie XX and a DJ set from Disclosure. Those are just the headliners, and there will be many more artists playing all events of the festival, including plenty of big names and cult favorites in the small print. The final day, June 12, will be a Brunch on the Beach event at Sant Adrià de Besòs, featuring Amelie Lens, Nina Kraviz, Peggy Gou and more.

There are also plenty of artists yet to be confirmed for the festival lineup. Primavera Sound promises a gender-balanced lineup and a highly diverse amount of genres represented, from bedroom-pop stars like Beabadoobee to extreme metal bands like Napalm Death, plenty of rock groups, punk bands, rappers, pop stars and electronic musicians sharing the same stages.

Some other artists that mxdwn reports on that will be playing the festival include Dinosaur Jr., Kim Gordon, Sharon Van Etten, Yo La Tengo, Lingua Ignota, The Armed, Bikini Kill, Charli XCX, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Little Simz, Parquet Courts, Weyes Blood, Lightning Bolt, Shellac, Bauhaus, Beach House, DIIV, IDLES, Jawbox, Slowthai, The Magnetic Fields, Beak>, Iceage, Shame, Spellling, Bicep, Big Thief, Khruangbin, Slowdive, High On Fire, Pile, Brittany Howard, Coutney Barnett, Run the Jewels, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Daniel Avery, Mogwai, Sky Ferreira and Oranssi Pazuzu, among many others.

While the 2020 and 2021 editions of the event had to be called off due to COVID-19 concerns, the 2022 festival hopes to make up for that absence with a huge event and celebration of their 20th anniversary at the same time. The festival is usually only one weekend long, so this week-long festival will definitely be a grand event. Although unable to host a full 2021 festival, Primavera Sound hosted a series of small in-person concerts over this last month.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna