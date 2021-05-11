The Strokes to Speak and Perform at Virtual Fundraiser for NYC Mayoral Candidate Maya Wiley

Home News Krista Marple May 11th, 2021 - 6:21 PM

The Strokes are currently scheduled to perform and speak at a fundraiser event that is being held for Maya Wiley and her campaign for the NYC mayoral primary election. The fundraiser will take place on May 15 at 7 P.M. EST via Zoom. To attend the event, a donation of at least $10 will grant you access.

Wiley, who is listed as one of the Democratic candidates, is currently running against Eric Adams, Shaun Donovan, Kathryn Garcia, Ray McGuire, Dianne Morales, Scott Stringer and Andrew Yang. Not only is she a candidate for the 2021 NYC mayoral election, but she is also a lawyer, civil-rights activist and MSNBC expert. The NYC mayoral primary election is set to take place on June 22.

I’m so excited to be joining @thestrokes for some music and conversation this weekend! Sign up to attend: https://t.co/LpNtyiFQ8M pic.twitter.com/RFgUyZYtT1 — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) May 10, 2021

The Strokes have also been listed on the recently released Outside Lands lineup alongside big-name artists such as Tyler, The Creator, Lizzo, Tame Impala, The 1975 and more. The concert has been pushed back to take place October 29-31 after originally being scheduled August 6-8.

In March of this year, The Strokes won their first Grammy award for Best Rock Album. Their album The New Abnormal, which was released in April of last year, won them the award after being up against Sturgill Simpson, Grace Potter, Michael Kiwanuka and Fontaines D.C.

The Strokes also made it on 2020’s mxdwn Photo Essay: The Best of Indie Rock. A photo from their performance at the 2011 Pear Jam Twenty Festival.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister