Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen Join Forces for the First Time Ever on Reflective New Single “Like I Used To”

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen have teamed up for their astounding new single “Like I Used To.” The track was produced by John Congleton and features Dave Hartley of The War On Drugs, Zac Rae of Death Cab For Cutie, and Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes as the backing band. It features powerful harmonies with a hint of country with Olsen on the chorus. They have also released its accompanying music video where it was shot between Los Angeles and Joshua Tree, CA. Check it out below.

Etten issued a statement in a press release about the collaboration. “Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring. We highway high-fived many times along the way … I finally got the courage in June of 2020 to reach out to see if she would want to sing together. I got greedy and quickly sent her a track I have been working on.”

Etten recently released her cover album epic ten, featuring covers from artists of songs from the original album in celebration of its 10 year anniversary. Courtney Barnett, Fiona Apple, Shamir, IDLES and Lucinda Williams are all featured on the album.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer