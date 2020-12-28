Gorillaz Shares Final Song Machine: Season One Video for “The Lost Chord” with Leee John

Home News Aaron Grech December 28th, 2020 - 2:47 PM

Alternative music band Gorillaz have released their final music video for their Song Machine: Season One video series, “The Lost Chord,” which features fellow British musician Leee John. This track was originally released as the third song from their latest studio album Song Machine, which made mxdwn’s top 50 albums of this year.

“The Lost Chord” opens up with an homage to early 1970s cartoon introductions created by studios such as Hanna-Barbera, but the visuals harken back to music videos from their Plastic Beach era. The band’s house from Plastic Beach is heavily featured in this video, as they stand alone on an isolated island, ravaged by polluted waters and eventually destroyed by John, who appears as a sea monster. The song hosts gloomy melodies accompanied by John’s haunting voice, which leads the instrumental, while blending influences from funk and down tempo to create a solemn, yet melodic track.

This latest music video follows previous releases for “Aries” featuring Peter Hook and Georgia, “Valley of The Pagans” featuring Beck “Chalk Tablet Towers” featuring St. Vincent, “Strange Timez” featuring Robert Smith, “Pac-Man” featuring Schoolboy Q, “Friday 13th” featuring Octavian, “Désolé” featuring Diawara and “Momentary Bliss” featuring slowthai and Slaves.

Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn has a number of projects planned for the group, which includes a radio show, a December live stream, an upcoming film and a new television series, which was first announced back in 2017. The group held a couple of live streams earlier this month called Gorillaz’s Alternate Reality.