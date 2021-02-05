No Joy, Thingy, Lingua Ignota, Nicole Atkins, Avey Tare, Ryley Walker & Kikagaku Moyo and More Share Special Releases for Bandcamp Friday

Home News Krista Marple February 5th, 2021 - 5:55 PM

Bandcamp Friday is an event where the music distribution service waives their share of sales from music releases once a month, typically the first Friday of each month, for 24 hours. For February’s Bandcamp Friday, artists like No Joy, a Montreal-based band, is one of many that took advantage of the monthly event. Artists like Nicole Atkins, Ryley Walker and more have also shared special releases.

The event held by the internet music company began back in 2020 to help support artists during the pandemic. With the current coronavirus outbreak still at large, many artists have been limited on ways they can acquire income. Bandcamp created this initiative to allow artists and labels to obtain 100% of the their sales for one day out of the month. Today’s Bandcamp Friday artists all shared special releases, whether that was a new album, a cover song, a reissue, or a brand new single.

<a href="https://nojoy.bandcamp.com/track/drone-6-motherhood-demos">Drone 6 (Motherhood Demos) by No Joy</a>

<a href="https://robcrow.bandcamp.com/album/two-covers-and-a-sequel">Two Covers and a Sequel by Thingy</a>

<a href="https://aveytare.bandcamp.com/album/pandemic-dream-4">Pandemic Dream #4 by Avey Tare</a>

Thurston Moore, former Sonic Youth vocalist and guitarist, released a surprise album titled screen time. Marissa Nadler released two cover songs, “Lonely People” by America and “Sleepwalk” by Santo and Johnny. Mutoid Man contributed to Bandcamp Friday by sharing demo versions of “Micro Aggression” and “Headrush.”

<a href="https://kikagakumoyoggb.bandcamp.com/album/deep-fried-grandeur">Deep Fried Grandeur by Ryley Walker And Kikagaku Moyo</a>

<a href="https://noearbuds.bandcamp.com/album/earbudz-vol-1">Earbudz Vol. 1 by No Earbuds!</a>

<a href="https://linguaignota.bandcamp.com/album/agnus-dei">AGNUS DEI by LINGUA IGNOTA</a>

Along with that, both Ben Koller and Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man were part of an Elton John “Step into Christmas” remake titled “Stab into Christmas” this past holiday season. The Mutoid Man members teamed up with members of GWAR to create the parody song. “Stab into Christmas” along with songs “Emerald” and “Caught in a Mosh” were all added to the list of today’s releases as a part of Bandcamp Friday.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister