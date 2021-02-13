Bauhaus Reschedule Mexico City And London Tour Dates To October 2021 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Home News Ariel King February 13th, 2021 - 8:30 PM

Bauhaus has announced their rescheduled tour dates for their shows in Mexico City and London following their postponement due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The new tour dates will take place next October. Soriah and Automatic will join Bauhaus in Mexico City, while London will see support from Hope. Tickets for Mexico City are available here, while tickets for London are available here.

The band had initially planned to have their tour last year and first postponed to this coming April. Due to the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were forced to push the dates back. The upcoming reunion will see Bauhaus return to Mexico for the first time in over 15 years, with all four original members of the band joining together for the reunion tour.

The band’s Daniel Ash said earlier this month that he felt the reunion tour would not be likely until next year due to the ongoing pandemic. The band initially reunited at the Hollywood Palladium in 2019, the group planning to embark on a world tour in 2020. The initial tour plans had also included stops at Primavera Sound and Cruel World Festival.

Bauhaus has broken up several times throughout their career, reuniting every so often and joining together for a tour. Their first run saw the band last from 1978 until 1993. In 1998, they briefly reunited before breaking up again. Then, in 2005, they reunited for another three years before dissolving again in 2008.

Bauhaus Tour Dates

10/23 – Mexico City, Mexico – Frontón México

10/23 – Mexico City, Mexico – Frontón México

10/30 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva