Billie Eilish, HAIM, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and More Announced as 2021 Grammy Performers

The 2021 Grammy Awards have announced their performers, which includes Billie Eilish, HAIM, Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion. These artists will appear during the ceremony, which will be hosted by The Daily Show anchor Trevor Noah on March 14. The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS stations beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST.

Other artists tapped for the event include Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, DaBaby, Post Malone, Black Pumas, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris and Roddy Ricch. The ceremony was originally scheduled for late January, but concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic in Los Angeles pushed back the date to this month. This year’s ceremony will also be held virtually.

Lipa, Eilish and Doja Cat are up for Record of The Year for “Don’t Start Now,” “everything i wanted” and “Say So” respectively. Swift and Lipa are both tied with six Grammy nominations, which includes respective Album of the Year nominations for Folklore and Future Nostalgia. Haim’s Women In Music Pt.III was also nominated for Album of The Year, while Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat were both nominated for Best New Artist.

Eilish’s “everything i wanted” was also up for Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of The Year, while her James Bong theme “No Time To Die” was nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media. This year’s event is historic, as only women or women-led artists were nominated for the Best Rock Performance category.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna