Rage Against The Machine And Run The Jewels Announce 2022 Rescheduled Tour Dates

Rage Against The Machine has announced rescheduled shows for their much-anticipated reunion tour. The “Public Service Announcement” Tour will also include Run The Jewels and will begin March 31, 2022 in El Paso, Texas. It will then continue on to cities such as Arizona, Oakland, Portland, Detroit, Chicago and Toronto before concluding with a four-night stint at Madison Square Garden. Fans who had purchased tickets to the original shows will be honored for the rescheduled shows with the remaining tickets on sale now. Check out the tour dates below.

The tour was first announced in January 2020 with it initially starting March 26, 2020, in El Paso, Texas but had been canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The band was also set to headline the Coachella Music and Arts Festival that same year with fellow headliners Travis Scott and Frank Ocean but had been canceled as well as the bands rescheduled to summer 2021 shows due to the pandemic. With the newly rescheduled 2022 dates, there are no dates in Southern California, which can hint at the band still headlining Coachella 2022.

With the tour announcement, they recently were announced as a nominee to be inducted into the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Kate Bush, Fela Kuti and Devo.

Rage Against the Machine Tour Dates

03/22/22 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

04/02/22 – Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center

04/04/22 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

04/06/22 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

04/26/22 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

04/28/22 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

04/30/22 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

05/02/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

05/05/22 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

05/07/22 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

05/09/22 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

05/11/22 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

05/13/22 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

05/15/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

05/16/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

05/18/22 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

05/20/22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

05/22/22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

05/23/22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

06/09/22 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

06/11/22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

06/12/22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

06/15/22 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest

06/16/22 – Quebec City, QC – Festival d’ete de Quebec

06/19/22 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre

06/21/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

06/23/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

06/25/22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

06/27/22 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

06/29/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

06/31/22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

08/02/22 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena

08/03/22 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena

08/08/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08/09/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08/11/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08/12/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08/14/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Photo Credit: Marv Watson