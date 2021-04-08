Rage Against The Machine And Run The Jewels Announce 2022 Rescheduled Tour Dates

Rage Against The Machine has announced rescheduled shows for their much-anticipated reunion tour. The “Public Service Announcement” Tour will also include Run The Jewels and will begin March 31, 2022 in El Paso, Texas. It will then continue on to cities such as Arizona, Oakland, Portland, Detroit, Chicago and Toronto before concluding with a four-night stint at Madison Square Garden. Fans who had purchased tickets to the original shows will be honored for the rescheduled shows with the remaining tickets on sale now. Check out the tour dates below.
The tour was first announced in January 2020 with it initially starting March 26, 2020, in El Paso, Texas but had been canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The band was also set to headline the Coachella Music and Arts Festival that same year with fellow headliners Travis Scott and Frank Ocean but had been canceled as well as the bands rescheduled to summer 2021 shows due to the pandemic. With the newly rescheduled 2022 dates, there are no dates in Southern California, which can hint at the band still headlining Coachella 2022.
With the tour announcement, they recently were announced as a nominee to be inducted into the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Kate Bush, Fela Kuti and Devo.
Rage Against the Machine Tour Dates
03/22/22 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
04/02/22 – Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center
04/04/22 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
04/06/22 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
04/26/22 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
04/28/22 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
04/30/22 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
05/02/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
05/05/22 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
05/07/22 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
05/09/22 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
05/11/22 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place
05/13/22 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
05/15/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
05/16/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
05/18/22 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
05/20/22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
05/22/22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
05/23/22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
06/09/22 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
06/11/22 – Chicago, IL – United Center
06/12/22 – Chicago, IL – United Center
06/15/22 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest
06/16/22 – Quebec City, QC – Festival d’ete de Quebec
06/19/22 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre
06/21/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
06/23/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
06/25/22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
06/27/22 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
06/29/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
06/31/22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
08/02/22 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena
08/03/22 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena
08/08/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08/09/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08/11/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08/12/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08/14/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Photo Credit: Marv Watson