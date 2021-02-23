Primavera Sound Announces Series of In-Person Concerts Beginning April 2021

Home News Aaron Grech February 23rd, 2021 - 4:32 PM

Barcelona’s Primavera Sound has announced a series of in-person concerts, which will take place across several days April 26 to May 2 at the Coliseum Theatre. According to organizers, these Coliseum Nights events will adhere to strict social-distancing measures, while trying to usher in a return to live music events post-pandemic. Performers who are currently scheduled for the upcoming concert series include Swedish singer-songwriter José González and Spanish collective Califato 3/4.

“When the sad first anniversary approaches since live music stopped sounding the way we were used to, we need to reconnect with the artists in an environment as similar as possible to before. With the majority of the concert halls still closed and at serious risk of disappearance, Primavera Sound will be installed for a whole week at the Coliseum Theatre in Barcelona,” a press release obtained by NME reads.

This announcement follows the trial concert Primavera Sound held earlier this year called PRIMACOV, which saw the event utilize rapid COVID-19 tests that received results for the virus in a mere 15-minutes. The test concert was held in partnership with Hospital Germans Trias and Fight AIDS and Infectious Diseases Foundation at the Sala Apolo outdoors venue in Barcelona, which holds 1,608 people.

Primavera Sound is still scheduled to kick-off from June 2 to June 6, with acts such as Gorillaz, Bauhaus, Charli XCX, Pavement, The Strokes, Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Iggy Pop, The National and Beck scheduled to perform. Many of these performers were previously scheduled for the cancelled 2020 festival.