Jamie XX Releases Melodic New Dance Track “idontknow”

Aaron Grech April 15th, 2020 - 12:03 PM

Music producer and percussionist for The xx Jamie XX has released a new song today titled “idontknow,” which serves as his first solo release in half a decade, following his album release In Colour. While Jamie XX first anonymously released the single last fall to various DJs it was not credited to him until its official release today.

“idontknow” is an eclectic dance track taking various influences and samples with its quick percussion, which sounds both tribal and modern at the same time, along with its wonky vocal samples. The synth lines create a party like atmosphere during some of its moments, which complements the track’s alternative dance eccentricities.

While Jamie XX has his roots firmly planted in experimental dance and electronica, The xx take their sound from a more indie rock, trip hop and electronica inspired sound.The outfit announced that they were working on a new studio album at the beginning of the year, which will be a follow-up from their 2017 album release I See You. “Looking forward to 2020!” the musical trio posted on social media. “We’ve all been working on new music, can’t wait to share it with you! Hope you have the best new year!”

“It is unclear which came first: the pop-ish sound of albums like I See You appearing within indie circles, or mainstream pop’s frequent endeavors to instill its radio hits with indie qualities,” mxdwn reviewer April May Crowley explained. “Either way, with this new album, The xx are sure to ride the wave.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister