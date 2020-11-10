Parquet Courts Announces “On Time” 10th Anniversary Live Stream and Shares Unreleased Song “Hey Bug”

Home News Aaron Grech November 10th, 2020 - 3:46 PM

Punk outfit Parquet Courts will be hosting a 10th anniversary live stream called “On Time,” which will take place on December 10, in honor of their first ever performance. The band will be streaming their live performance from Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works, with tickets and new merchandise available here.

While Parquet Courts’ first official release was 2011’s American Specialties, their first show took place at Monster Island in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn on December 17. The venue served as a DIY space and studio for local artists, however it was eventually closed in 2011, as the landlord planned to redevelop the property without renewing its tenant’s lease.

The group have also debuted a previously unreleased song “Hey Bug,” which was originally recorded during the sessions for their 2013 EP Tally All the Things That You Broke and their 2014 studio album Sunbathing Animal. “Hey Bug” is a straight ahead punk song, with nostalgic guitar chords channeling clear rockabilly influences, and rapid punk styled vocals on top of quick drum rhythms.

<a href="https://parquetcourts.bandcamp.com/album/hey-bug">Hey Bug by Parquet Courts</a>

“Editing the sequence for a record is often a tough process, and when it’s over it’s typically such a relief that I’ll purge it from my memory entirely,” the group’s Andrew Savage stated in a press release. “And now I’m listening to ‘Hey Bug’ these seven years later and thinking what a cool song it is. That period was a frenzy of writing and I know it’s not the only unreleased song from that session.”

The band’s most recent album Wide Awake! came out in 2018.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer