SPELLLING Shares Mysterious New Song “Boys At School”

Bay Area-based Chrystia Cabral’s project SPELLLING has released her second single “Boys At School.” The track is set to be featured on the forthcoming album The Turning Wheel, which is due out June 25 via Sacred Bones. SPELLING released “Little Deer” as the first single from the album on April 14.

Cabral describes the motive behind “Boys At School” by stating in a press release that she “steps back into my younger self, my teenage self to voice my angst, desires and disillusionments. I knew when I created the main motif on the piano that was striking something really raw and both delicate and fierce. The notes just immediately transported me to the era of my youth, of this time when you are really beginning to confront the mirror of yourself to the outside world.”

“Boys At School” holds a slower-paced tune but is still electric and full of character and emotion. Throughout the song, Cabral’s soothing vocals are accompanied by intensely calm instrumental tones.

The Turning Wheel is said to be a fully self-produced album from Cabral and included 31 musicians to accompany her throughout its entirety. The album is supposedly split into two halves with the first half of it containing the calmer and warm-feeling tracks where the bottom half holds the colder, heavier and more emotionally-driven songs.

“Little Deer” and “Boys At School” are the newest releases from SPELLLING since her 2019 album Mazy Fly, which featured the single “Under the Sun.” The album was the second full-length album from Cabral but was the first to be released under Sacred Bones. Mazy Fly followed the release of Pantheon of Me, which dropped in September of 2017.