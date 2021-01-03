Decibel Open Air Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Amelie Lens, Ben Klock, Paul Kalkbrenner And More

Decibel Open Air, an annual electronic music festival has announced their lineup for the 2021. lineup. The lineup consists of Amelie Lens, Ben Klock, Paul Kalkbrenner, Richie Hawtin, Fisher, Michael Bibi, Pan-Pot, Kolsch and more. The event is scheduled to take place in Florence, Italy at Visarno Arena on September 11 and 12, 2021. Tickets can be purchased on the festivals website.

Decibel Open Air was one of several concerts and festivals cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus. Amelie Lens was involved in several other festivals including CRSSD and Ultra Music Festival Miami.

Ben Klock was also involved in several other festivals including Dour Festival and Lowlands Festival. Paul Kalkbrenner was a confirmed act along with Kill The Noise at Coachella Festival in 2013.

Pan-Pot will be featured at Festival Moon Crush for Spring 2021 which will be a physically distanced performance and feature lots of different artists. Richie Hawtin was involved in CRSSD and Movement Detroit concerts in 2017 and 2016 respectively.