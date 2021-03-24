beabadoobee Announces New EP Our Extended Play for Spring 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Last Day On Earth”

Home News Danielle Joyner March 24th, 2021 - 3:58 PM

Singer and songwriter beabadoobee has officially released her new song “Last Day On Earth” today, which is the first tune released from her upcoming EP Our Extended Play set to release sometime this Spring via Dirty Hit.

The release of this upcoming project follows that of her latest album Fake It Flowers. The album received over 1.5 billion streams, appeared on a number of hit charts and was acknowledged by a number of media outlets such as The New York Times, Rolling Stone and Billboard.

Single Artwork for “Last Day On Earth”

The song along with her EP were both co-written by Matty Healy and George Daniel of the band The 1975. The concepts for both were created during the quarantine in the English countryside and the two writers envisioned Bea working a number of new songs, according to a recent press release.

“‘Last Day On Earth’ is about all the things I would have done had I known we were going into a lockdown and the world was going to change the way it has,” beabadoobee shared in the press release. “It was written shortly after the first main lockdown and lyrically it’s me reflecting on how it would feel if we all knew ahead of time what was going to happen. All the things I would have done if I knew it was the last day of our old normality. I wrote and recorded the EP on a farm with Matty and George from The 1975 in the countryside. It was really nice being able to create together, my first time writing and recording in that kind of setting. I wanted to experiment on the sounds and sonics even more and the EP to me has a feeling of togetherness to it… how we’re all in this joined as one.”

The tune was released accompanying the song that shows how Bea would have lived a bit more before the lockdown. The video was directed by Arnaud Bresson of Division Paris and shows young adults partying, watching fireworks, drinking and just celebrating life.

Check out the visual below.

The song has an overall smooth and fun beat and tone. Bea’s vocals on the song have a pop-like feel which adds joy to the tune itself. The visual for the song also just shows how reckless, yet fun life as a young adult can be, adding that feel to the song.

Aside from releasing the first track from her new EP, Bea is also set to perform a number of healines shows in the UK and Ireland this year. Bea’s Fake It Flowers tour will begin in September and she will perform 14 dates across the country, including her hometown of London. Tickets for the tour dates can be purchased here.

Last December, Bea also shared her own take on the holiday classic, “Winter Wonderland.” The song was included as a part of Apple Music’s Christmas single series.

Check out Beabadoobee’s tour dates below.

09/07 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

09/09 – Leeds, UK – Beckett University

09/10 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

09/11 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

09/13 – Cambridge, UK – Junction

09/14 – Leicester, UK – O2 Academy

09/23 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

09/24 – Bristol, UK – SWX

09/25 – Oxford, UK – O2 Academy

09/28 – Dublin, UK – The Academy

09/29 – Belfast, UK – Oh Yeah Music Centre

10/02 – Newcastle, UK – University Students Union

10/03 – Edinburgh, UK – The Liquid Room

10/04 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3