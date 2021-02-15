slowthai Works At A Diner In New Music Video For “VEX” And Announces 2021 UK Fall Tour

Home News Aaron Grech February 15th, 2021 - 4:02 PM

UK hip hop artist slowthai is back with a new music video for “Vex,” a song from his latest studio album Tyron, which was released via Method, AWGE and Interscope Records three days ago. The artist has also revealed a brief slew of 2021 UK tour dates, which will kick off in Glasow in August and wrap up in London this September.

“Vex” sees slowthai utilize a horror comedy aesthetic once again, as the rapper is shown in a gritty diner, preparing what appears to be grounded up flesh for a number of customers. The song holds the same type of vibe, with an eerie, horrorcore inspired beat, taking clear cues from murder rap icons Three Six Mafia during its distorted chorus.

This latest single follows “Cancelled” featuring Skepta, “feel away,” featuring James Blake and Mount Kimbie, “Thoughts” and “NHS.” Tyron, which takes its name from slowthai’s first name, explores themes of loneliness, identity and self-acceptance, while featuring the rapper’s iconic political lyricism.

“It represents my anger, the way I feel, the front that I put on,” slowthai explained in an interview with High Scobiety. “Be it to live up to expectations, or the world outside — it’s how people see me. It’s what I do, but what I’m not… Being like a pissed off teenager and growing out of that time, I suppose. So it’s like, doing it, but while I’m doing it, realizing ‘Yo, this is bullshit. This isn’t what I need to be doing.’”

UK Tour Dates

8/31 – G2 – Glasgow

9/1 – Brudenell Social Club – Leeds

9/2 – The Hare and Hounds – Birmingham

9/7 – The Bullingdon – Oxford

9/8 – The Joiners – Southampton

9/9 – Underworld – London