Nick Cave Pays Tribute To Former Collaborator Anita Lane, Says She Was The Brains Behind The Birthday Party

Roy Lott April 29th, 2021 - 3:33 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Nick Cave has paid tribute to his long-time collaborator Anita Lane after the announcement of her tragically passing away on Wednesday, April 28. Lane was 61 years old and the cause of death has yet to be revealed. She was a founding member of The Bad Seeds and collaborated with Cave on the Birthday Party. He had written a tribute to her on his website The Red Hand Files .”You think you know grief, you think you’ve worked out its mechanics, you think you’ve become grief-savvy — stronger, wiser, more resilient — you think that there is nothing more that can hurt you in this world,” writes Nick, “and then Anita dies.”

He continued to say “Everyone wanted to work with her but it was like trying to trap lightning in a bottle. Mick Harvey managed to coral her into the recording studio, but these precious offerings are a fraction of what she was. She was the smartest and most talented of all of us, by far.” He also mentioned that she was the brains behind Birthday Party, saying “She was the brains behind The Birthday Party, wrote a bunch of their songs, wrote ‘From Her to Eternity’, ‘The World’s a Girl’, ’Sugar in a Hurricane’ and my favourite Bad Seeds song, ‘Stranger Than Kindness’, but was much more than that.”

Cave’s wife also posted a tribute to Lane via Instagram. “Darling Anita, We love you so much,” she wrote with a brokenhearted emoji. She then quoted the lyrics to Cave’s song, “Sad Waters.”