Lollapalooza Announces 30th Anniversary 2021 Lineup Featuring Foo Fighters, Tyler, The Creator and Miley Cyrus

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 19th, 2021 - 3:00 PM

Lollapalooza’s 2021 lineup has been announced, featuring Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator and Miley Cyrus as headliners. The festival will be back at Grant Park in Chicago for its 30th anniversary on July 29-August 1, after getting the go-ahead from Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot.

Foo Fighters has kept busy since releasing their latest album, Medicine at Midnight, in early February, 2021. They covered Andy Gibbs’ “Shadow Dancing” at Rock ‘N’ Relief in March, released a documentary about bands starting out on their early tours in vans called What Drives Us in April and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last week. They’ve been announced for some other major festivals this year as well, including Bonnaroo and BottleRock.

Post Malone last released a collaboration on a posthumous Juice WRLD track called “Life’s a Mess II” along with Clever, and shared a cover of Hootie & The Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be With You (Pokémon 25 Version)” before that. The cover will appear on a full Pokémon 25th anniversary album.

Tyler, The Creator is also set to headline Outside Lands festival in San Francisco on Halloween weekend this year. While his only single of the year so far is a song he made for a Coca-Cola commercial called “Tell Me How,” he was also featured on Brent Faiyaz’s “Gravity.”

Miley Cyrus released her latest album, Plastic Hearts, in November 2020, featuring singles like “Midnight Sky,” “Prisoner” featuring Dua Lipa and “Angels Like You.” She has also been covering a lot of songs, including Hole’s “Doll Parts,” Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You,” Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole,” Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl.” Cyrus announced she’s working on a full Metallica covers album with guest appearances from Elton John and Yo-Yo Ma.

Journey has been announced as a sub-headliner for the festival, confirming guitarist Neal Schon’s claim that they would be headlining the festival. Schon promised that Journey would put on a good show for members of all ages, “I can guarantee you that with the new blood in the band, when we get together for two weeks of rehearsal before that show, we will be the new alternative.” He and keyboardist Jonathan Cain recently revealed that they’ve reached an “amicable settlement” in their dispute with former members Steve Smith and Ross Valory over ownership of the band’s name and likeness.

Some of the other artists booked for the major festival include Dababy, Megan Thee Stallion, Kaytranada, Brockhampton, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Limp Bizkit, Modest Mouse, Alison Wonderland, Brittany Howard, Jimmy Eat World, All Time Low, Freddie Gibbs, Jpegmafia, Orville Peck, Slowthai, Mick Jenkins and mxmtoon. There are many more confirmed, with 165 artists in total.

Four-day tickets are available now through Lollapalooza’s website, and single day passes will be made available at a later date. More information about pricing, FAQ and more can likewise be found on their website.

Lollapalooza 2021 will require all attendees to either be vaccinated or provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result within 24 hours of attending each day of the event. The City of Chicago will partner with Lollapalooza to encourage vaccination prior to the festival.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz