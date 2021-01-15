Sky Ferreira Releases Cover of David Bowie’s, “All The Madmen”

Home News Danielle Joyner January 15th, 2021 - 3:31 PM

American pop singer and songwriter, Sky Ferreira, released a cover of David Bowie’s 1970 hit, “All the Madmen” on January 9. Ferreira released the cover to celebrate and honor Bowie what would have been the legendary his 74th birthday, on January 8.

The singer took to Instagram with a demo of the cover in a post that read “HBD DAVID BOWIE💋 I love you❤️”.

Ferreira’s cover of the song gave a raspy and grunge feel to the tune, but still kept the original idea and sound of Bowie’s version. Bowie’s voice on the song is soft, smooth and harmonious.

Ferreira’s last teamed up with performing artist, Beck, on his song “Die Waiting” from his project, Hyperspace, back in 2019.

Bowie’s classic song, “All The Madmen” was featured on his 1970 studio album, The Man Who Sold The World. The album had been his third studio album released in November of 1970 in the United States.

David Bowie lost his year long fight to cancer five years ago at the age of 69. Earlier this year, British record label, BBE announced that they would be releasing a tribute album to David Bowie that would put together all the music that had influenced Bowie’s music and sound.

The tribute compilation album will feature acts such as Jeff Parker, We Are KING, Meshell Ndegeocello and many others. The album is set to release May 28, according to BBE.